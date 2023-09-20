Residents ‘terrified, shocked' after ongoing vandalism to vehicles in Mira Mesa

Over the past nearly two years, the attacks on the vehicles of Mira Mesa seem relentless. Cars destroyed in fires believed to be intentionally set, deep scars left in keyed vehicles, and, most recently, the windows of parked cars shot out in drive-by fashion.

Several Mira Mesa residents, many of them within a few blocks of each other, have been terrorized for nearly two years by an alleged vandal that has left thousands of dollars in damage behind.

The trouble seemed to start in December of 2021. During a three-week period, the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) investigated eight fires that they believe were deliberately set, leaving 35 cars damaged or destroyed.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Residents say the man responsible is living right under their noses. They, along with law enforcement, are now linking the cases.

“We were terrified, shocked the first time that’s happened to us," a victim said. Fearing retaliation, she asked that NBC 7 identify her only as Anne.

Anne was one of an estimated two dozen victims who had their car windows shot with a BB or pellet-like object.

“[I am] honestly pretty terrified knowing someone is on the street that is doing that to other cars," she added.

Anne tells NBC 7 that San Diego police are using doorbell surveillance video recorded from her neighbor’s home as evidence in the case.

That video shows a silver SUV, appearing to be a Honda Pilot, driving by a parked vehicle before a pop is heard, and the glass window can be seen shattering to the street below.

Anne's neighbor, whom NBC 7 is referring to as Jane, is fed up with the crime.

Jane tells NBC 7 that “he is out in broad daylight. He doesn’t seem to have any fear of being caught."

"We are actively investigating vandalism in the Mira Mesa area," SDPD Lt. David Bautista wrote to NBC 7.

"Anyone who has information that may be helpful in any of our investigations, please ask them to reach out via the non-emergency line or contact our front counter at 858-538-8000," Bautista added.

After eight vehicles were torched in the early morning of Jan. 3, 2022, in two different fires, then 29-year-old Omar Sakwall was handcuffed and detained by police in connection with the crimes.

“Within, like, three to five minutes, the entire carport was on fire," one man said. "It was terrifying."

MAST investigator Sgt. Rick Pechin told NBC 7 this week that Mr. Sakwall was their person of interest and that MAST "did send a case up to the DA, but they declined to prosecute based on what we had."

"No charges were ever filed against [Sakwall], and the case remains open and under investigation,” Sgt. Pechin said.

“We can only file charges when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt, which is our ethical standard," District Attorney spokesperson Tanya Sierra wrote to NBC 7 when asked why charges were never filed.

“I am very terrified. I feel he is an endangerment to our community. Something should have been done," Anne said.

Sakwall was later arrested by SDPD on Aug. 24 on several charges of felony and misdemeanor vandalism, unrelated to the vehicle arson series but rather to a spree of vehicle windows being shot with a BB or pellet gun.

The now 30-year-old Sakwall pleaded not guilty to four charges of vandalism in connection with the parked car shootings.

During Sakwall's arraignment hearing, Deputy District Attorney Grecia Araujo told the court that "this is an ongoing investigation, and it is more likely that [Sakwall] shattered approximately 24 cars in a short period with the BB gun."

Despite objection from prosecutors, court records obtained by NBC 7 indicate Judge Aaron Katz reduced Sakwall's bond from $300,000 to $60,000, which Katz said is "near what he said he can afford."

The only conditions of bail were that Sakwall was not to possess any firearms, drive a motor vehicle and would be subject to search at any time.

After posting 10% of his bail via bond, Sakwall was allowed to return home on Aug. 26.

Thirty-three cars, trucks and SUVs have been damaged or destroyed in the past three weeks, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

On Wednesday, NBC 7 visited a home that public records link to Sakwall in an attempt to speak with him.

Parked in close vicinity to the home was a silver Honda Pilot, with plates registered to Sakwall, according to the CA Department of Motor Vehicles.

A man believed to be Sakwall's father opened an exterior gate to speak with the crew.

When asked, the man who answered the gate interrupted NBC 7's questions by saying, "No, he’s not. They didn’t have any proof of it," before closing the courtyard gate.

“I fear at this point it’s only a matter of time before he does escalate and harms someone," Jane told NBC 7, fearfully, knowing Omar is not in custody.

She says it leaves her uneasy, particularly at night.

Court records obtained by NBC 7 indicate that Sakwall was convicted of making violent threats against family members in 2014 and 2019. Sakwall pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon but served only half of his six-month sentence in jail.

Sakwall's next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7.