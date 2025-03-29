Point Loma

Residents pledge to protect a Point Loma street corner from new development

The Protect Point Loma organization held a protest, Saturday, at the corner of Rosecrans and Talbot streets. Neighborhood residents want to stop a proposed oversized apartment building.

By M.G. Perez

Point Loma residents protest, Saturday, at the corner of Rosecrans St. and Talbot St
M.G. Perez

A group of Point Loma residents is fighting to keep a four story apartment building from being constructed at a busy street corner. They say a developer is trying to get around regulations that protect the site and require extensive environmental considerations through a streamline program with the City of San Diego.

“I know maybe on paper for the City it’s conforming. But, it’s completely not conforming to the neighborhood," said Chad Dannecker, a real estate agent who has sold houses in San Diego for almost 24 years. While putting out his open house signs, Saturday, he found himself among many of his neighbors in the middle of a peaceful protest in Point Loma.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Last October, a local developer filed an application for a building permit to be used at the corner of Rosecrans and Talbot streets. Currently, it’s a car rental business. In the past, it has been a bank and a gas station. The application calls for a four story, 56-unit multi-use apartment building with an underground garage. Only eight of the studio apartments would be affordable housing. 

Dannecker said, “I think projects like that, there are places for them, even here in Point Loma. But I don’t think this is the spot. I need to be out here with these guys so I’ve got their back 100%.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Protesters hold signs in front of 1004 Rosecrans St. which is currently the location of a car rental business. The busy corner lot has also included a bank and a gas station in the past.
M.G. Perez | NBC 7
M.G. Perez | NBC 7
Protesters hold signs in front of 1004 Rosecrans St. which is currently the location of a car rental business. The busy corner lot has also included a bank and a gas station in the past.


“We’re just being swallowed up by monstrous buildings through complete communities that just don’t make sense," said Margaret Varissimo, the co-chair of Protect Point Loma.

The organization wants to stop the proposed building on the site that the City has only zoned for 14 apartment units. She has invited more communities to join in the fight to stop new development in other neighborhoods where it is not wanted.

Local

traffic Mar 25

All lanes of westbound SR-52 in Kearny Mesa area to close this weekend: Caltrans

Tijuana River Valley 16 hours ago

Tijuana River Valley Campground to reopen amid controversy

"Each neighborhood has its own set of community plans that have been put in place well over a hundred years. Now that playbook is getting tossed by the side with this complete communities plan," said Varissimo.

Each neighborhood has its own set of community plans that have been put in place well over a hundred years. Now, that playbook is getting tossed by the side with this complete communities plan.

Margaret Varissimo, Co-Chair Protect Point Loma
A rendering of the 1004 Rosecrans St. project provided by the City of San Diego. The four story multi-use apartment building would include an underground garage.
City of San Diego
City of San Diego
A rendering of the 1004 Rosecrans St. project provided by the City of San Diego. The four story multi-use apartment building would include an underground garage.

Complete Communities is a City of San Diego initiative designed to streamline projects that could help the current housing crisis. But, there is some disagreement about what streamline means, and whether it excludes some public input.

According to the City’s website, in order to qualify as a "complete communities" project, plans must include spaces that are walkable, and they also include convenient public transit. Parks and playgrounds are also requirements.

Dannecker told NBC 7 he is also a developer of other projects around town. He admits affordable housing is a heavy lift that’s complicated, and necessary.

As of publishing time, NBC 7 reached out to the City of San Diego for a comment. We have not heard back.

This article tagged under:

Point LomaHousing
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us