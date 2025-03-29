Residents pledge to protect a Point Loma street corner from new development

A group of Point Loma residents is fighting to keep a four story apartment building from being constructed at a busy street corner. They say a developer is trying to get around regulations that protect the site and require extensive environmental considerations through a streamline program with the City of San Diego.

“I know maybe on paper for the City it’s conforming. But, it’s completely not conforming to the neighborhood," said Chad Dannecker, a real estate agent who has sold houses in San Diego for almost 24 years. While putting out his open house signs, Saturday, he found himself among many of his neighbors in the middle of a peaceful protest in Point Loma.

Last October, a local developer filed an application for a building permit to be used at the corner of Rosecrans and Talbot streets. Currently, it’s a car rental business. In the past, it has been a bank and a gas station. The application calls for a four story, 56-unit multi-use apartment building with an underground garage. Only eight of the studio apartments would be affordable housing.

Dannecker said, “I think projects like that, there are places for them, even here in Point Loma. But I don’t think this is the spot. I need to be out here with these guys so I’ve got their back 100%.”

“We’re just being swallowed up by monstrous buildings through complete communities that just don’t make sense," said Margaret Varissimo, the co-chair of Protect Point Loma.

The organization wants to stop the proposed building on the site that the City has only zoned for 14 apartment units. She has invited more communities to join in the fight to stop new development in other neighborhoods where it is not wanted.

"Each neighborhood has its own set of community plans that have been put in place well over a hundred years. Now that playbook is getting tossed by the side with this complete communities plan," said Varissimo.

Complete Communities is a City of San Diego initiative designed to streamline projects that could help the current housing crisis. But, there is some disagreement about what streamline means, and whether it excludes some public input.

According to the City’s website, in order to qualify as a "complete communities" project, plans must include spaces that are walkable, and they also include convenient public transit. Parks and playgrounds are also requirements.

Dannecker told NBC 7 he is also a developer of other projects around town. He admits affordable housing is a heavy lift that’s complicated, and necessary.



As of publishing time, NBC 7 reached out to the City of San Diego for a comment. We have not heard back.