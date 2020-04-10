Residents Evacuated in Grantville Apartment Fire

A fire at a two-story apartment complex in San Diego’s Grantville community forced residents to evacuate Friday morning, officials confirmed.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and San Diego police were called to the structure fire at the complex at 6250 Holabird St. just before 9:30 a.m.

Residents were safely evacuated from several units. Since it was pouring outside, officers called for two buses to help house the evacuees.

The fire is under investigation, but officials believe it may have sparked from an electrical short. The fire impacted at least two units in the complex.