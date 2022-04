Residents and local businesses in City Heights had to be evacuated Thursday after a gas leak was reported.

A 1 1/4 gas main break was reported at Fairmount Avenue and University Avenue in the Teralta East neighborhood, the San Diego Fire-Rescue tweeted.

Residents are asked to avoid the area for the next couple of hours as SDG&E is performing repairs.

Large diameter gas main break at Fairmount & University avenues. Residences & businesses have been evacuated. Plz avoid the area for the next couple of hours. SDG&E will perform repairs. #fairmountgasbreak pic.twitter.com/EWol8OYGG9 — SDFD (@SDFD) April 28, 2022

No other information was available.

