Residents Affected by Air Pollution From USS Bonhomme Richard Fire Can Apply for Temporary Relocation Relief

San Diegans affected by air pollution from the USS Bonhomme Richard Fire can apply for temporary relocation relief, announced San Diego Mayor, Kevin Faulconer on Wednesday.

Residents who live in zip codes 91950, 92113, and 92102 can apply for a two-night hotel stay which is valid for July 15 and 16.

Priority will be given for those with respiratory issues or other related health conditions. Documentation verification is required and vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Residents who wish to apply can call 2-1-1 for more information. Residents are asked to call between 12 to 6 p.m. After choosing a language, choose option #9 and enter your zip-code.

The multiple-alarm blaze aboard the U.S. Navy ship broke out at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and since then, crews have been trying to put out the stubborn fire. The scent of its smoke has stretched across the county, and residents as far as La Mesa, Kearny Mesa, and even San Marcos and Oceanside have reported getting a whiff of the blaze.

On Sunday, National City encouraged its residents to stay indoors due to the heavy smoke. In an update Tuesday, the City of National city said to its residents to close windows and limit outdoor activities as much as possible.

"Localized areas of smoke have occurred in areas of San Diego County. As a result fine particulates, or PM2.5 concentrations, may reach unhealthful levels in some smoke impacted areas. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter.

In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals.

In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In areas where you smell smoke, it is advised that you limit physical activity."