Resident of San Diego Safe Sleeping Site says he and others are well-equipped for incoming cold weather

Ricardo Ramirez is one of hundreds of people living at one of San Diego's safe sleeping sites, lots with city-provided camping tents used to get people off of the streets and closer to services.

“I have tried almost all of them,” said Ramirez. “This is one of the best ones because you feel like they really put interest in you.”

With cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast later this week, concern rises for the health of sleeping site residents.

“It's been cold like normal,” said Ramirez. “But we have equipment for that. We have a sleeping bag, a tent, and all the accessories you ask for. And if there's a need for you to have more, you have to ask the staff.”

The tents, which sit ontop of wooden platforms, are able to withstand temperature changes thanks to insulation that keeps sleepers warm in the winter and cool in the summer. On top of that, the tents sit on a wooden platform. Temperature checks are conducted regularly on-site, according to the city.

“If anything, I just ask for a blanket or another sleeping bag and that's it,” said Ramirez.

Overall, being at the safe sleeping site is much better than being out on the streets, Remirez said.

“You have security and no one can take your things,” he said.

He’s been homeless for five years now but says after living at one of these sites for two weeks, he’s noticed the difference.

“There's a lot of opportunities, a lot of resources that they provide,” said Ramirez. “You get a case manager and they really care about you.”

So while he’s still sleeping outdoors, he says his hope for a better future is looking brighter.