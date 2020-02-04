‘Reserved in Honor of Rosa Parks’: MTS Gives Seat to Civil Rights Icon

The Metropolitan Transit System is honoring Rosa Parks on the anniversary of her birthday by reserving one seat on each bus for her.

The signs read “Reserved in honor of Rosa Parks - On her birthday, MTS salutes Rosa Parks whose courageous act made a seat available for everyone.”

Parks is remembered for her central role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott that started in December 1955 and lasted for 13 months.

She refused to give up her seat to a white passenger while she was seated in the front row of the "colored section" of an Alabama city bus.

Parks was born on February 4th, 1913, and died at the age of 92 on October 24th, 2005.

The signs honoring Parks also coincide with Black History Month.