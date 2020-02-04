Rosa Parks

‘Reserved in Honor of Rosa Parks’: MTS Gives Seat to Civil Rights Icon

Signs reserving a seat for Rosa Parks were placed on all buses Tuesday on what would have been her 107th birthday.

By Brian Holt

The Metropolitan Transit System is honoring Rosa Parks on the anniversary of her birthday by reserving one seat on each bus for her.

The signs read “Reserved in honor of Rosa Parks - On her birthday, MTS salutes Rosa Parks whose courageous act made a seat available for everyone.”

Parks is remembered for her central role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott that started in December 1955 and lasted for 13 months.

Local

Trump administration 36 mins ago

Customs and Border Protection Officers Now Protected From Disclosing Information To Public

Chula Vista 51 mins ago

Sears Chula Vista to Close Its Doors This Month

She refused to give up her seat to a white passenger while she was seated in the front row of the "colored section" of an Alabama city bus.

Parks was born on February 4th, 1913, and died at the age of 92 on October 24th, 2005.

The signs honoring Parks also coincide with Black History Month.

This article tagged under:

Rosa ParksBlack History Month
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us