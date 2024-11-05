pet adoption

Voters at this San Diego polling place can ‘snuggle with puppies'

A "pup-up" adoption, helmed by the Helen Woodward Animal Center, is pairing people casting their ballots with furry cuties.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Helen Woodward Animal Center

The Helen Woodward Animal Center has become sweetly synonymous with interesting and offbeat pet adoption events, the meet-cutes that give humans a chance to connect with potential besties in unusual and imaginative settings.

The Rancho Santa Fe-based organization stages the popular PAWmicon event every year, which finds superhero animals flying for their forever homes, and a Mardi Gras parade, which is all about precious little pumpkins rocking the beads and crowns.

And matching snuggly sweeties with members of the Armed Forces? The team at Helen Woodward has long worked to place adorable cats and dogs with veterans and military members through a host of uplifting events.

Now the animal center is pairing up with a polling place — Rancho Santa Fe Fire Station #2 in San Diego — on Election Day 2024, all to create lasting and loving relationships.

Helen Woodward Animal Center
The Helen Woodward Animal Center is holding an animal adoption at a Rancho Santa Fe polling center Nov. 5.

A pop-up, or "pup-up," if you prefer, animal adoption is taking place at the center Nov. 5.

"2024 is shaping up to be the most divisive and stressful election we've seen in a long time," said Renee Resko, VP of Development.

"Studies show animals are experts in their field of relieving anxiety, and we're hoping the unconditional love of these puppies will help bring people together and ease any campaign woes."

If voters at Rancho Santa Fe Fire Station #2 fall for Fido while casting their vote, they're encouraged "... to head down the campaign trail to the Helen Woodward Animal Center and submit an application" to begin the adoption process.

The center celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022, which means a lot of people have joyfully connected with a lot of adorable critters over the decades.

It's a heartwarming legacy, one that may inspire the animal-loving voters visiting a pup-filled polling center on the first Tuesday in November.

