1 Dead, 1 Rescued From Waters Between US-Mexico Border

One person died and another was rescued hanging on a border fence that stretches into the ocean between the U.S. and Mexico south of San Diego on Tuesday, an official said.

San Diego public safety spokesperson Jose Ysea said a woman and another person were on the border fence between Border Field State Park and Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, sometime before 8 a.m.

The woman became stuck in the fence but was outside of the water, Ysea said. She was rescued by responding crews and refused medical attention.

A second person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details on how the individual died were not released.

Video from SkyRanger 7 showed more than a dozen rescue crew members on the beach near Border Field State Park at about 8:45 a.m. Just after 9 a.m. a helicopter landed on the beach to aid in rescue efforts. It was not clear if anyone was transported via helicopter.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.