Helicopter Hoists Driver From Steep Hillside After Car Soars Off La Jolla Roadway

A rescue helicopter hoisted a trapped driver to safety Wednesday after their vehicle went over the edge of a La Jolla roadway and landed about 50 feet below.

The white BMW for unknown reasons soared off the edge of La Jolla Parkway at about 8:30 a.m. and rolled down the embankment before coming to a stop on its roof, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

An SDFD rescue helicopter was called to access the driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, SDFD said. The driver was then hoisted into the helicopter and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The condition of the driver was not disclosed.

Details about what led the vehicle to go off the roadway were not known.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and details may change as they become available.