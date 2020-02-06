Reports of Indecent Exposure Near Schools in North County

San Diego police are investigating four separate complaints of indecent exposure all within a few miles of each other, and near middle and high schools.

Two of those complaints came from the Carmel Valley Middle School area.

Parents there are spreading the word through the NextDoor app and other social media sites. Some schools are also warning their communities about the complaints.

The complaints allege a man is exposing himself to kids walking to and from school.

The reports shocked parent Nan Pang.

"I am surprised. I never heard anything like this happen before,” Pang said.

Others weren’t so shocked.

"You have to brace yourself for anything these days,” one parent said.

The San Diego police Department is asking for the public's help catching whoever is responsible.

An earlier report happened near Torrey Pines High School in May. A student reported seeing a man inappropriately touching himself in his car.

Then a similar incident was reported on Claymont Court near Carmel Valley Middle School last November. NBC 7 reported six students spotted a man touching himself in his car with the door open.

Then, this January, two Pacific Trails Middle School students reported a similar scene near their school. The very next day, a second report of a man doing the same thing in his car was reported near Carmel Valley Middle School.

“We're very vigilant,” Pacific Trails parent David Pool said. “We have certain polices in place. We don't let kids go off on their own. With this type of activity, you just take it to that next level."

Parents say they are communicating with each other through neighborhood social media and talking with their kids about it at home.

In each case the students were unable to provide a specific description of the man, SDPD said.

Police aren’t sure these incidents are connected or the work of just one man. SDPD is urging students to be aware of their surroundings and to walk in groups.