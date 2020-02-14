Rep. Davis Receives ‘Champion of Science’ Honor From University Coalition

Rep. Susan Davis was named a 2020 “Champion of Science” by a nonpartisan organization made up of more than 50 public and private research institutions, including UC San Diego, it was announced Friday.

UCSD nominated Davis for recognition by The Science Coalition, which focuses on highlighting partnerships between the federal government and America's research universities.

The award honors members of Congress “whose actions and votes consistently reflect their commitment to fundamental science through funding investment for federal research agencies,'' according to a statement released by her office.

The Science Coalition's president, Lauren Brookmeyer, called Davis “a tireless advocate for America's scientific enterprise and for robust, predictable federal investment in fundamental science research.”

Davis said she was “honored to be recognized by The Science Coalition and UC San Diego.”

“San Diego has always been at the forefront of innovation and research,” Davis added. “We must be sure that it remains so.”

Angela Phillips Diaz, executive director of Government Research Relations at UCSD, described Davis as “a true ‘Champion of Science,’ most notably in her work as an original co-sponsor and steadfast advocate of the 21st Century Cures Act.”

According to Davis' office, she has led an effort in Congress to increase funding for National Institutes of Health for medical research.