Rental Bikes Roll Out Again in Mission Beach

San Diego County is letting several different businesses and recreational areas open this weekend. People are now allowed to camp with a reservation, use tennis courts, and rent surfboards, kayaks and bicycles from shops.

Owner of Mission Beach Rentals at Belmont, Matthew Gardner is hoping some of the people going for a walk on the beach this Mother’s Day weekend will rent beach equipment from his shop.

“We’re really proud and happy to provide a service to everybody, to be able to give them some fun since they’ve been cooped up inside," Gardner said.

Gardner rents bikes and surfboards. He's been open for the past few weeks, but just as a bicycle repair shop. Gardner tells NBC 7 he didn’t have any business. On Saturday, the rental portion of his business was allowed to open up.

Advertising that he is able to rent beach equipment again has been crucial. Gardner says the best way to get the word out is on social media.

His two main platforms are Facebook and Instagram. He also made sure his Yelp and Google ad pages were up to date. Once people see the ads, they call.

“The call is really to confirm that we’re open,” Gardner said.

Other stores in the Mission Beach area also opened over the past few days. Clothing stores are offering curbside pick-up and several boardwalk restaurants are open for takeout.

“Hopefully, the word will get out and people will see that we’re here for them,” says Samuel Bower, Food and Beverage Director at Belmont Park.

The goal is to get customers back and in Gardner's case, he wants people to know they can get out and get exercise while still being safe.

“What we offer is -- it encourages people to spread out and have fun in a socially distant and safe way,” Gardner told NBC 7.