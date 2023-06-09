Rent prices in San Diego continues to soar

Rent in San Diego hit a new record in June 2023.

The average rent for market-rate apartments in San Diego County is $2,424 per month, according to CoStar.

That continues a trend of rising rates, which many San Diegans are noticing.

“I’m not surprised but it is crazy,” San Diegan Tania Villa said.

The latest data represents a 3% increase in the price of rent in a year, according to the report.

“That is not surprising to me considering the appeal of San Diego in general, and rent here tends to correspond with homebuying demand,” Realtor Destiny Roxas said.

The price of rent in San Diego continues to rise at a rate faster than many other cities across the United States. Among cities in the state of California, rate is increasing in San Diego at the fastest rate.