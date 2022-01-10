Renovations Begin for La Mesa's Oldest Park With Tree Removal

Collier Park, La Mesa's oldest park, is getting an upgrade.

The city’s tree contractor, West Coast Arborists, is kicking off the Collier Park Renovations Project by removing approximately 21 trees within the park for proposed renovations. Portions of the park will be closed from January 10-14, 2022 as these efforts begin.



“For 41 years, the City of La Mesa has earned the designation as a Tree City USA, which underscores our commitment to the urban tree canopy and the crucial role green spaces play in our Climate Action Plan,” said La Mesa City Manager, Greg Humora. “We want to reassure the public that these trees will be replaced, as we look forward to the continued growth of our urban canopy.”

The city is working to remove the trees by the start of the bird nesting season on Jan. 15, to avoid delays to the much-anticipated start of construction for the park’s rehabilitation this summer. The large Magnolia tree, near the Spring House, will remain. The timber from the Eucalyptus trees will be recycled and repurposed as site furnishings and nature playgrounds elements at Collier and other city parks.

These trees will be replaced as part of the project.

The Collier Park Project includes transforming the area into a premier park, complete with construction of recreational facilities and other important improvements including: new restrooms, a lighted tennis/pickleball court, shaded playground/fitness area, looping ADA compliant access path around the park; security cameras, site lighting, new parking, a picnic shelter, sidewalks, enhanced plazas; upgraded landscaping, including a mix of turf, trees, low water use vegetation, and storm water quality enhancements.

The planned renovation of this neighborhood park is part of a long term project to improve and update the park based on community input through a master plan, adopted in 2013, with additional input gathered in 2018.

Construction for the recreational facilities is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022, which will require closing the current park and courts. The project should be completed in late 2023.

Visit the project's website for more information.