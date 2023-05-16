Removable Bollards Help Gaslamp Quarter's Fifth Avenue Become More Pedestrian-Friendly

Fifth Avenue in the Gaslamp Quarter is one step closer to becoming a pedestrian-only promenade following the installation of new bollards.

Tuesday morning, city leaders, along with transportation department crews, unveiled the new bollards that will be used at every intersection along Fifth Avenue from K Street to Broadway, creating a pedestrian-only promenade for the busiest times of day for nearby businesses.

Starting mid-June, residents, workers and tourists will be able to walk down Fifth Avenue and not see a car from lunchtime to closing time. The bollards, which are removable, will be in place from noon to 2 a.m. daily, making it a breeze for visitors to get around the bustling neighborhood by foot.

The removable barriers will be stored in racks on street corners when Fifth Avenue opens to traffic overnight and in the morning hours.

The idea for a Gaslamp promenade has been floating around for a decade but was really put into action during of the pandemic. Restaurants opened outdoor dining spaces and the Gaslamp Quarter Association began closing Fifth Avenue to traffic several times a week to give people more outdoor options.

On Tuesday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria discussed how this promenade unveiling is a full circle moment from talking to businesses in 2020.

“The fear they had about whether their business was going to hold on was palpable," Gloria said. "And then in 2021 as we sort of came out of the pandemic and folks saw how valuable this was and the question of whether or not, we would keep this opportunity to use these public spaces, and to activate them. It was a question and a concern that they had. We’re answering that question today saying yes. We’re going to keep this and we’re going to make it better."

The city is also conducting a feasibility study to determine what the future of the promenade will look like.

Furthermore, Gloria said the city isn’t stopping with the Gaslamp Quarter. Elected officials want to do a similar pedestrian-friendly promenade in Hillcrest along Normal Street. No timeline was given for that potential project, however.