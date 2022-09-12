Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay Could Bring Scattered Showers to East San Diego County

Parts of eastern San Diego County could see some afternoon thunderstorms and showers Monday from the remnants of a tropical storm hundreds of miles off the coast.

Scattered showers are possible in the mountains and inland valleys and possibly the deserts, NBC 7 forecaster Ashley Matthews said.

The rest of the county can expect cloud cover for most of the day.

"If you haven't been liking these well above average temperatures we've been experiencing for the last couple weeks, well, it looks like its a little bit better for the next couple of days," Matthews said.

Temperatures along the coast will be in the mid- to upper-70s through the weekend along the coast and in the low- to mid-80s inland. The mountains will see temperatures in the low- to mid-70s and the deserts will be in the upper-90s.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay were spinning about 300 miles southwest of San Diego, the National Weather Service said.

The storm first reached San Diego County on Thursday, bringing showers across the county. Some lingering showers were still touching down on Sunday, when Campo recorded 0.88 inches of rain to break its old mark of 0.44 inches set on Sept. 11 seven years ago.