Remains found near Vicente Bluffs Reserve, days after similiar findings in the area

Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of remains in Palos Verdes Estates after similar findings were made in the area over the past week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called at about 1 p.m. Saturday to the Vicente Bluffs Reserve following a report of a body found. Upon arrival, first responders discovered remains in the area.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of remains were found.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The grim discovery comes after remains were reported in the area earlier this week. The first instance was on Christmas morning and the second was on Thursday.

Investigators are working to determine if the remains are connected and to whom they belonged to.