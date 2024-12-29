Palos Verdes

Remains found near Vicente Bluffs Reserve, days after similiar findings in the area

By Karla Rendon

Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of remains in Palos Verdes Estates after similar findings were made in the area over the past week.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called at about 1 p.m. Saturday to the Vicente Bluffs Reserve following a report of a body found. Upon arrival, first responders discovered remains in the area.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of remains were found.

The grim discovery comes after remains were reported in the area earlier this week. The first instance was on Christmas morning and the second was on Thursday.

Investigators are working to determine if the remains are connected and to whom they belonged to.

