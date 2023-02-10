San Diego

Remains Found in Houston Area Forest May be Missing San Diego Woman

Remains were recently found in Sam Houston National Forest, located about 50 miles north of Houston

By Kelvin Henry

Houston law enforcement agencies are working to positively identify human remains found this week near a wooded area north of Houston.

Felicia Johnson’s father Kevin Johnson granted an interview to a Houston television station saying he was notified by Houston police that it was possibly the remains of his daughter.

Felicia Johnson’s last known location was in southwest Houston on April 16, 2022.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the disappearance of Felicia Johnson.

According to investigators, evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal remains.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Johnson is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

