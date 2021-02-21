‘Remain In Mexico' Policy's End Renewed Hope Among All Migrants

The end of the Remain in Mexico policy has brought a renewed sense of hope to asylum seekers.

“I’m in line just in case they start accepting new people, said Diana Abundio in Spanish, a migrant from Michoacan.

Abundio hasn't formally applied for asylum yet, but she says she's waiting in line in hopes of getting the chance to plead her case.

“I haven’t had a chance to talk to anyone,” said Ana Mancillas in Spanish, a migrant from Honduras.

Mancillas arrived four days ago. Like Abundio and Mancillas, there are dozens more sleeping on cold floors bearing the elements in hopes of a chance at making it across the border.

“What we’re seeing now is not only the formation of new migrant caravans but also for a lot of people the word throughout Mexico is that the U.S./Mexico border is now open,” said Esther Valdes, an immigration attorney. “More people are trying to open to seemingly open gates of the asylum program.”

Valdes says that in the last few days she's received numerous calls from migrants asking for help in starting a new asylum case. She says most don't qualify. The unfortunate part is that many still risk their lives for a chance.

Valdes encourages anyone seeking asylum to seek professional help first.

“Prepare the case, get documentary evidence, medical evidence, get testimonial evidence to be able to show that you have been persecuted or will likely be persecuted in your country of origin,” said Valdes.

She adds only about 30 percent of asylum cases are successful in the U.S. Yet, thousands of families risk their lives every day for a chance to present their cases before a U.S. immigration judge.

On Monday, asylum seekers waiting in Brownsville, Texas are also expected to be let into the country. People in El Paso will follow on Friday.