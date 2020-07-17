Relief Provided to Households Affected by Pollution From USS Bonhomme Richard

The Port of San Diego, National City, San Diego, the Environmental Health Coalition, and 211 San Diego are partnering to provide relief for households affected by the pollution from USS Bonhomme Richard.

The Port of San Diego Board of Commissioners unanimously approved $200,000 for a two-phased program that is being administered through the City of National City.

Phase one helped up to 400 households in National City and San Diego where they received a two-night hotel stay to provide temporary relief from the smoke, said National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

The second phase of the program is to purchase and provision of residential air filtration equipment for residences located in the indicated zip codes, Sotelo-Solis said. No further details were released on phase two.

Households most affected by the pollution from the Navy ship fire are zip codes 91950, 92113, and 92102, Sotelo-Solis said.

“I’m so grateful we’ve been able to help hundreds of our residents get some relief from the toxic air, and know we have more work to do,” said National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis. “Going forward, we are preparing for continued longterm discussions with our Port, Navy, County, and other regulatory agencies and environmental partners to see how we can continue to improve the lives of our residents and mitigate these scenarios in the future.”