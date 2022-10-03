California inflation relief

Relief on the Way: California Middle Class Tax Refund Payments Begin Friday

The expensive state of California has set aside $17 billion for inflation relief.

By Joe Little

Relief is on the way. Well, at least some relief.

This Friday, the first round of direct deposits for the State of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund will be delivered.

Depending on your income and your tax filing status, you could receive anywhere between $200 and $1050 if you filed a state tax return in 2020 and still live in California. The state said most of the direct deposits will be sent by the end of October. If you filed a paper state tax return, you’ll be sent a debit card in the mail. Those should be mailed beginning in October, and the first will arrive between Oct. 7 and Oct. 25. The last payments should be received by eligible Californians by January.

State leaders set aside $17 billion in its latest inflation relief package for taxpayers. Click here to figure out how much you should expect.

