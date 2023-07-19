Relentless temps here to stay, with excessive heat warning extended for inland communities

An excessive heat warning will be in place through Saturday in San Diego County deserts and mountains, with dangerously hot conditions anticipated.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the desert areas are expected to reach between 112 and 116 through Wednesday, and hotter conditions with highs between 116 and 120 degrees are in the forecast from Thursday to Saturday.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat- related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said.

In the mountains, temperatures of up to 104 degrees are expected.

"The entire weekend, really, is going to be unseasonably hot," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 8 p.m. Saturday in San Diego County valleys, with temperatures possibly reaching 105.

With dangerous conditions in store, Parveen wants to remind the public of the following:

"Make sure you drink plenty of water," she advised. "If you’re doing anything outside, make sure you hydrate first and really spend shorter periods of time outside if you need to."

Things will be cooler along the coast thanks to a returning marine layer, but temperatures will still be warming than usual. Relief from the relentless heat doesn't seem to be in sight just yet.

"I don’t see this weather pattern breaking, even for next week," Parveen said.