Relaxing the Rules: Venues Can Have More Guests if They're Vaccinated

There is an additional bonus to getting the COVID-19 vaccine. You might get preferential treatment at your favorite entertainment venue.

Say, like, Petco Park.

The California Department of Public Health relaxed its guidelines for event venues this week.

“It does give us hope for the future,” said Peggy Ryan, Director of Marketing for Queen Bee’s in North Park.

For years, Queen Bee’s was a nightly venue for local musical artists, dancing, and events like weddings and showers. CDPH rules crushed the business overnight last March.

“It’s been very sad. This space has just felt dead,” said Ryan. “It’s a feeling of helplessness because without audiences, what is art?”

Another vaccination bonus? You could be allowed inside your favorite venues. You could get special seating at @PetcoPark. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/rllLQSyzJe — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) April 22, 2021

According to the new CDPH guidelines, live event venues like Queen Bee’s can increase their capacity to 50% if everyone has proof they’re vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19. That includes guests from out-of-state.

“The most difficult part for us with the rules changing has been the public perception as to whether or not it would be safe to come out and join us,” Ryan said. “Hopefully, with this new tier people will know, ‘Okay, I can come out. I’m safe.’”

The rules also mean Petco Park can have designated areas for fully vaccinated fans that don’t require them to practice social distancing. They still have to wear face masks.

It was good news for Ryan and Queen Bee’s.

“It’s kind of felt like we’ve been on a steady trajectory,” she said.

However, she said a complete recovery from the pandemic and full capacity means they can start making the money that allows them to support local artists. That means renting out the hall for private events and charging admission to more guests.

“Our money maker is really renting out this space for events.”

If and when San Diego County enters the Yellow Tier, the event venue space will increase to 75%.