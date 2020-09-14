Region Continues to Have Unhealthy Air Quality for Sensitive Groups

San Diego County’s air quality will continue to impact sensitive groups like children, the elderly and populations with a compromised respiratory system on Monday due to the Valley Fire.

Smoke from the 17,665-acre blaze has posed a threat to sensitive groups as it carried through the region during the fire’s course. Currently, firefighters have the fire 87% contained.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said we’ll continue to see hazy skies at least through our Monday, creating unhealthy air quality.

“The smoke, the haze is going to last through the afternoon and really, looks like through maybe the middle of the week and then we should hopefully see it start to lighten up,” Parveen said.

Those are considered to be in the sensitive communities should close their windows, limit outdoor exercise and avoid being outside for very long.

“If you have asthma or respiratory issues, I would not recommend being outside for long periods of time today,” Parveen advised.

Air quality has been a concern across California lately as historic wildfires swept through the state. To see how fires are impacting your local region, click here.