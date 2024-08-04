Reunited and it feels so good! Reggie Bush brings his Heisman Trophy back home to San Diego

In 2005, Helix High School alum Reggie Bush was unquestionably the most electric player in college football. The USC junior running back led the nation in a litany of offensive categories and was a runaway winner of the Heisman Trophy.

That award is arguably more prestigious than any other individual honor in sports. But, in 2010, the NCAA determined Bush took improper benefits and took his trophy away (the USC program was also hit with multiple sanctions for what the NCAA called "lack of institutional control"). Over the next 14 years Bush maintained he did nothing wrong while fighting to get his trophy back.

Finally, in 2024, after new Name, Image, Likeness rules were adopted allowing collegiate athletes to get paid, the NCAA and the Heisman Trust changed their tune and returned Reggie's Heisman.

On Friday night Bush brought it out for San Diegans to enjoy, holding an event at Oxford Social Club in the Gaslamp Quarter. He spoke with NBC 7 SportsWrap about his fight to get the award back, how his experience can help the next generation of student-athletes, and why it was important for him to let his home town hang with the Heisman.