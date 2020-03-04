Regardless of Results, Lots of New Faces in Local Offices Come 2021

While San Diegans countywide await the final results of Super Tuesday, they can also be sure to see plenty of new faces in local offices come 2021 regardless of the outcomes. Keep in mind the top two finishers will move forward to the general election in November.

San Diego County voters approved term limits for the five-member Board of Supervisors in 2010, meaning two longtime representatives have termed out this election year after their last two terms in office.

Voters will see new faces in charge of Districts 1 and 2 for the first time in decades. The candidates vying to replace supervisors Greg Cox and Diane Jacob range in political experience from Poway Mayor to Port Commissioner to State Senator.

The competition for District 3 includes incumbent Republican Kristin Gaspar, but two Democrats are running against her in a race many are calling the pivotal race in shaping the board's political majority.

The San Diego City Council will also see brand new faces as high profile politicians like Scott Sherman and Barbara Bry run for San Diego Mayor. With five council seats open and dozens of candidates, the ballot was crowded.

Of the eight candidates vying to replace Councilmember Barbara Bry in District 1, only two will ultimately move on to a run-off in November. The candidates come from diverse walks of life such as a small business lawyer, a city civil engineer and a retired firefighter.

Moving down the line, San Diego City Council's District 3 seat has a history of producing high-profile alumni like Senator Toni Atkins and mayoral candidate Todd Gloria.

Of the four candidates hoping to take over the seat vacated by Chris Ward, who is now running for State Assembly, three have previous experience in local politics.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are going toe-to-toe for the District 5 City Council seat set to open up when Councilmember Mark Kersey terms out of office at the end of this year.

In the race, there are two attorneys, one popular restauranteur, and one Navy veteran-turned city builder and tech entrepreneur.

Four candidates are vying to replace termed-out Republican Councilman Scott Sherman, another mayoral candidate. The candidates, three Democrats and one Republican, all agree homelessness and affordable housing are important issues for their district.

As incumbent and council president Georgette Gómez runs for California's 53rd congressional district, District 9 has seven candidates vying for the seat that represents neighborhoods like City Heights, Southcrest and Talmadge. The candidates spoke to NBC 7 about the issues they believe need work such as homelessness and street repairs.

Head to our live election results page for the latest.