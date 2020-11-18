Spring Valley

Freeway Maintenance Worker Hit by Car in Spring Valley

A secondary crash involving at least two vehicles was reported not too long after

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities in East County are investigating after a person working on freeway maintenance was struck and killed by a car overnight.

The worker was hit by a car on State Route 94 in Spring Valley. The incident was reported sometime around 12:30 a.m.

Details on what caused that crash were not immediately available. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Not too long after the incident, a secondary crash involving at least two vehicles was reported. The extent of the injuries of those involved in that second crash was not immediately clear.

A portion of the eastbound lanes of SR-94 near Avocado Boulevard will be closed until further notice.

