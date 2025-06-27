From fireworks to parades, San Diego County has big plans to celebrate America's independence on the Fourth of July.
Independence Day celebrates the unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence, a document announcing the colonies’ separation from Great Britain, on July 4, 1776.
A year after the document was signed, a spontaneous celebration in Philadelphia marked the first anniversary but Independence Day celebrations did not become commonplace until after the War of 1812, according to the Library of Congress.
Now, commemerations are widespread and include evertthing from backyard barbeques to parades and nighttime firework displays.
San Diego has its own wide array of celebrations for this year's Fourth of July. Here's some of the biggest and brightest events:
San Diego's Big Bay Boom
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Multiple locations around San Diego Bay
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: This annual show is the largest fireworks show on the West Coast, with displays launching from four areas on San Diego Bay. You can see fireworks from pretty much anywhere along the bay, so there are plenty of viewing spots. Parking at all Port of San Diego lots is also free on the Fourth of July, "however, time limits will continue to be strictly enforced," the organization. They advise getting there early to find a spot.
SeaWorld's 4th of July celebration
- What: Fireworks
- Where: SeaWorld San Diego
- When: July 3-6
- Price: Included with admission. Tickets start at $59.99.
- Good to Know: The amusement park is hosting Fourth of July celebrations all weekend long. A patriotic soundtrack will coincide with their displays. Shows start at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. On the Fourth of July, a special extended show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
La Jolla Shores' 4th of July Drone Show
- What: Drone show
- Where: Kellogg Park
- When: July 4 at sundown
- Price: Free
- Good to know: The show will feature 500 synchronized drones about 350 feet above the shoreline. Drone shows mitigate some of the negative environmental impacts of traditional fireworks, according to the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.
Legoland's Red, White & BOOM!
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Legoland Carlsbad
- When: July 4 at 8:30 p.m.
- Price: Included with admission. Tickets start at $89.
- Good to Know: The Independence Day celebration stretches from park open to close -- with extended park hours. The event will include special July 4th treats, family-friendly lawn activites and even a DJ dance party. The celebration concludes with the fireworks display.
Fireworks Spectacular at the San Diego County Fair
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Del Mar Fairgrounds
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: $20-$25. Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased here.
Oceanside's celebrations
Several events are being held in Oceanside to celebrate the Fourth of July.
- What: Independence Parade
- Where: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon
- When: June 28 at 10 a.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: This event is perfect if you're looking for something to do BEFORE Independence Day. Oceanside will host its annual fireworks display on Thursday, July 3. Why? Because it's also a celebration of the city's own incorporation in 1888. Arrive early (gates open at 4 p.m.) for family friend
- What: Fireworks show
- Where: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon
- When: July 3 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: This event is perfect if you're looking for something to do BEFORE Independence Day. Oceanside will host its annual fireworks display on Thursday, July 3. Why? Because it's also a celebration of the city's own incorporation in 1888. Arrive early (gates open at 4 p.m.) for family friend
- What: Independence Day Flyover
- Where: Mission Pacific Hotel (Oceanside)
- When: July 4 at 3:30 p.m.
- Good to know: Catch vintage Beechcraft T-34s in a formation display. The hotel is offering a rooftop party with a DJ, BBQ specials and more starting at 11 a.m. to coincide with the flyover.
Escondido's Independence Day Festival
- What: Festival and fireworks
- Where: Grape Day Park and California Center for the Arts
- When: July 4 at 5 p.m. (Fireworks at 9 p.m.)
- Price: Free
Poway's celebrations
Several events are being held in Poway to celebrate the Fourth of July.
- What: Old Fashioned Fourth of July
- Where: Old Poway Park
- When: July 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Price: free
- What: Fourth of July Fireworks
- Where: Poway High School Stadium and Poway Sportsplex
- When: July 4, 9 p.m.
- Price: $5, children 11 and under are free
- Good to know: Admission gets guests into the Poway High School lot at 6 p.m. for games, activities and a DJ. The fireworks can also be viewed from Lake Poway, which is open to the public but parking is $10 for non-residents or non-military. Where to park.
Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth
- What: Fireworks and parade
- Where: Webb Park and Rancho Bernardo High School (fireworks)
- When: July 4 at 9 a.m.
- Price: $10 or $20 donation
- Good to know: The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. from Acena Drive to Rancho Bernardo Road and then Bernardo Center Drive. Throughout the day, festivities will happen at Webb Park with an evening fireworks show at the high school.
San Marcos' Red, White and BOOM!
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Bradley Park
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and will include live music, carnival games, jumpers and food for sale. More information here.
El Cajon's Fourth of July Fireworks
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Kennedy Park
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: Head down as early as 3 p.m. for other entertainment, including train rides, arts and crafts and live music.
Julian 4th of July Parade
- What: Parade
- Where: Main Street
- When: July 4 at noon
Santee Salutes
- What: Festival and fireworks
- Where: Town Center Community Park East
- When: July 4 at 2 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)
- Price: $10 parking fee
- Good to know: Rideshare is encouraged as parking is limited and passes need to be purchased in advance. There will be free shuttles from the Costco parking lot at 101 Town Center Pkwy. More information here.
Chula Vista 4th Fest
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free event and parking
- Good to know: Gates open at 7 p.m. with food trucks. Organizers say the display can also be seen from Mountain Hawk Park and a broadcast in English in Spanish is available through Amor 102.9.
Imperial Beach 4th of July Fireworks
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Pier Plaza
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free
- Good to know: Ahead of the fireworks show, the pier will have live music from 1-3 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m.
Coronado's celebrations
- What: Crown City Classic 12K or 5K
- Where: Tidelands
- When: July 4 at 7 a.m.
- Price: Free
- What: Independence Day Parade
- Where: Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place
- When: July 4 at 10 a.m.
- Good to know: The parade will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube. Festivities will continue after the parade with concerts and demonstrations.
- What: Fireworks
- Where: Glorietta Bay
- When: July 4 at 9 p.m.
- Price: Free