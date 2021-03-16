Red Tier Reopenings: What Is and Isn't Open at Balboa Park

From expanded operations at restaurants and gyms to the reopening of movie theaters and amusement parks, San Diego County's shift to the red tier is allowing for all kinds of new and improved fun.

You can check out a broader list of red tier reopenings here, but for now let's focus on San Diego's crown jewel, Balboa Park.

San Diego County is on the cusp of shifting to the less restrictive red tier, meaning more establishments may be able to reopen.

On Wednesday the park released a breakdown of what's open on the grounds and what's not.

Cultural Venues

Reopening Wednesday, March 17:

Japanese Friendship Garden - 7 days per week

May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden- 7 days per week

San Diego Air and Space Museum - 7 days per week

San Diego Zoo (expanded reopenings) - 7 days per week

Spanish Village Art Center - 7 days per week

Reopening Friday, March 19:

United Nations Building and Gift Shop - 6 days per week, closed Mondays

Reopening Saturday, March 20:

San Diego Museum of Art - 6 days per week, closed Wednesdays

Reopening Friday, April 2:

Centro Cultural de la Raza - 3 day per week, Friday through Sunday

Fleet Science Center - 4 days per week, Friday through Monday

San Diego Automotive Museum - 6 days per week, closed Mondays

San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday

San Diego Natural History Museum, 5 days/week, Friday through Tuesday

Reopening Friday, April 16:

San Diego History Center - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Wednesday, April 21:

Museum of Us - 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday

Youth Performing Arts

San Diego Youth Symphony, CHIMES early childhood program, April 7 through May 14

San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, online instruction only

San Diego Junior Theatre, online instruction only

Restaurants and Food Options

Open as of Wednesday, March 17:

Daniel's Coffee at Spanish Village Art Center - 6 days per week, closed Monday

Prado Perk at House of Hospitality - 7 days per week

Tea Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden - 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday

Reopening Thursday March 18:

Panama 66 restaurant - 6 days per week, closed Wednesday

Panama 66 grab-n-go cart - 6 days per week, closed Wednesday

Prado restaurant - 6 days per week, closed Monday

Reopening Friday, March 19:

WorldBeat Café at WorldBeat Cultural Center - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Saturday, March 20:

Coffee Cart at Air and Space Museum - 2 days per week, Saturday and Sunday only

Reopening Friday, April 2:

Craveology Café at the Fleet Science Center - 4 days per week, Friday through Monday

Reopening Friday, April 16:

Café in the Park at Casa de Balboa - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday

Areas Open to the Public 7 Days per Week

Visitors Center in the House of Hospitality

Balboa Park Disc Golf Course

Balboa Park Golf Course

Dog Parks

Playgrounds

Walking Trails

Free Gardens

What's Not Open