Covid-19

Red Tier Reopenings: What Is and Isn't Open at Balboa Park

San Diego's crown jewel released a breakdown of what's open on the grounds and what's not

By NBC 7 Staff

Balboa-Park-After-Dark2
Balboa Park

From expanded operations at restaurants and gyms to the reopening of movie theaters and amusement parks, San Diego County's shift to the red tier is allowing for all kinds of new and improved fun.

You can check out a broader list of red tier reopenings here, but for now let's focus on San Diego's crown jewel, Balboa Park.

San Diego County is on the cusp of shifting to the less restrictive red tier, meaning more establishments may be able to reopen. NBC 7’s Nicole Gomez breaks down what this tier will mean for the county.
San Diego County Is in The Red Tier. Here's What Can Soon Reopen

On Wednesday the park released a breakdown of what's open on the grounds and what's not.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

Cultural Venues

Reopening Wednesday, March 17:

  • Japanese Friendship Garden - 7 days per week
  • May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden- 7 days per week
  • San Diego Air and Space Museum - 7 days per week
  • San Diego Zoo (expanded reopenings) - 7 days per week
  • Spanish Village Art Center - 7 days per week

Reopening Friday, March 19:

  • United Nations Building and Gift Shop - 6 days per week, closed Mondays

Reopening Saturday, March 20:

  • San Diego Museum of Art - 6 days per week, closed Wednesdays
Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Reopening Friday, April 2:

  • Centro Cultural de la Raza - 3 day per week, Friday through Sunday
  • Fleet Science Center - 4 days per week, Friday through Monday
  • San Diego Automotive Museum - 6 days per week, closed Mondays
  • San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday
  • San Diego Natural History Museum, 5 days/week, Friday through Tuesday

Reopening Friday, April 16:

  • San Diego History Center - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Wednesday, April 21:

  • Museum of Us - 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday

Youth Performing Arts

  • San Diego Youth Symphony, CHIMES early childhood program, April 7 through May 14
  • San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, online instruction only
  • San Diego Junior Theatre, online instruction only

Restaurants and Food Options

Open as of Wednesday, March 17:

  • Daniel's Coffee at Spanish Village Art Center - 6 days per week, closed Monday
  • Prado Perk at House of Hospitality - 7 days per week
  • Tea Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden - 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday

Reopening Thursday March 18:

  • Panama 66 restaurant - 6 days per week, closed Wednesday
  • Panama 66 grab-n-go cart - 6 days per week, closed Wednesday
  • Prado restaurant - 6 days per week, closed Monday

Reopening Friday, March 19:

  • WorldBeat Café at WorldBeat Cultural Center - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday

Reopening Saturday, March 20:

  • Coffee Cart at Air and Space Museum - 2 days per week, Saturday and Sunday only

Reopening Friday, April 2:

  • Craveology Café at the Fleet Science Center - 4 days per week, Friday through Monday

Reopening Friday, April 16:

  • Café in the Park at Casa de Balboa - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday

Areas Open to the Public 7 Days per Week

  • Visitors Center in the House of Hospitality
  • Balboa Park Disc Golf Course
  • Balboa Park Golf Course
  • Dog Parks
  • Playgrounds
  • Walking Trails
  • Free Gardens

What's Not Open

  • Balboa Park Activity Center
  • Balboa Park Club
  • Botanical Building
  • Bud Kearns Memorial Pool
  • ComicCon Museum
  • House of Pacific Relations International Cottages
  • Marston House Museum
  • Mingei International Museum
  • Museum of Photographic Arts
  • Observation Deck at Moreton Bay Fig Tree, opening April 30
  • The Old Globe
  • Timken Museum of Art
  • Veterans Museum at Balboa Park
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19San Diego CountyCoronavirus in San Diego Countybalboa parkred tier
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us