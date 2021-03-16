Red Tier Reopenings: What Is and Isn't Open at Balboa Park

From expanded operations at restaurants and gyms to the reopening of movie theaters and amusement parks, San Diego County's shift to the red tier is allowing for all kinds of new and improved fun.
You can check out a broader list of red tier reopenings here, but for now let's focus on San Diego's crown jewel, Balboa Park.
On Wednesday the park released a breakdown of what's open on the grounds and what's not.
Cultural Venues
Reopening Wednesday, March 17:
- Japanese Friendship Garden - 7 days per week
- May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden- 7 days per week
- San Diego Air and Space Museum - 7 days per week
- San Diego Zoo (expanded reopenings) - 7 days per week
- Spanish Village Art Center - 7 days per week
Reopening Friday, March 19:
- United Nations Building and Gift Shop - 6 days per week, closed Mondays
Reopening Saturday, March 20:
- San Diego Museum of Art - 6 days per week, closed Wednesdays
Reopening Friday, April 2:
- Centro Cultural de la Raza - 3 day per week, Friday through Sunday
- Fleet Science Center - 4 days per week, Friday through Monday
- San Diego Automotive Museum - 6 days per week, closed Mondays
- San Diego Model Railroad Museum, 3 days/week, Friday through Sunday
- San Diego Natural History Museum, 5 days/week, Friday through Tuesday
Reopening Friday, April 16:
- San Diego History Center - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday
Reopening Wednesday, April 21:
- Museum of Us - 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday
Youth Performing Arts
- San Diego Youth Symphony, CHIMES early childhood program, April 7 through May 14
- San Diego Civic Youth Ballet, online instruction only
- San Diego Junior Theatre, online instruction only
Restaurants and Food Options
Open as of Wednesday, March 17:
- Daniel's Coffee at Spanish Village Art Center - 6 days per week, closed Monday
- Prado Perk at House of Hospitality - 7 days per week
- Tea Pavilion at Japanese Friendship Garden - 5 days per week, Wednesday through Sunday
Reopening Thursday March 18:
- Panama 66 restaurant - 6 days per week, closed Wednesday
- Panama 66 grab-n-go cart - 6 days per week, closed Wednesday
- Prado restaurant - 6 days per week, closed Monday
Reopening Friday, March 19:
- WorldBeat Café at WorldBeat Cultural Center - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday
Reopening Saturday, March 20:
- Coffee Cart at Air and Space Museum - 2 days per week, Saturday and Sunday only
Reopening Friday, April 2:
- Craveology Café at the Fleet Science Center - 4 days per week, Friday through Monday
Reopening Friday, April 16:
- Café in the Park at Casa de Balboa - 3 days per week, Friday through Sunday
Areas Open to the Public 7 Days per Week
- Visitors Center in the House of Hospitality
- Balboa Park Disc Golf Course
- Balboa Park Golf Course
- Dog Parks
- Playgrounds
- Walking Trails
- Free Gardens
What's Not Open
- Balboa Park Activity Center
- Balboa Park Club
- Botanical Building
- Bud Kearns Memorial Pool
- ComicCon Museum
- House of Pacific Relations International Cottages
- Marston House Museum
- Mingei International Museum
- Museum of Photographic Arts
- Observation Deck at Moreton Bay Fig Tree, opening April 30
- The Old Globe
- Timken Museum of Art
- Veterans Museum at Balboa Park