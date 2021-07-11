Eastlake High School

Red Sox Take Eastlake HS Shortstop 4th Overall in MLB Draft

Marcelo Mayer, a shortstop from Eastlake High School, was taken 4th overall by the Boston Red Sox

By Derek Togerson

San Diego County is no stranger to having ballplayers go early in the MLB Draft. Marcelo Mayer is the latest star-in-the-making to hear his name called in the Top-5.

Mayer, a shortstop from Eastlake High School, was taken 4th overall by the Boston Red Sox. He was the first prep position player off the board in a class flush with high school shortstop talent. 

He definitely earned going that high. Mayer hit nearly .400 with 14 home runs his senior year, one shy of the school record set by Adrian Gonzalez. At 6’3” he’s got the physics tools MLB teams covet and the polish to stay in the middle of the diamond. Scouts like to use comps to put context on how good a player can be.

Marcelo is most often compared to Dodgers World Series MVP Corey Seager, Giants All-Star Brandon Crawford, and even Padres superstar Manny Machado.

Yes, the kid can play a little bit.

Mayer joins a couple of other San Diegans who made their name in Boston. Gonzalez was an All-Star for the Red Sox a decade ago and a Hoover High School grad named Ted Williams (who threw right-handed and batted left-handed like Mayer) spent his entire Hall Of Fame career in Beantown.

Eastlake High Schoolred soxMLB Draft
