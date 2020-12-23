Red Flag Warning Issued for Inland Valleys and Mountains; Power Shutoffs Possible

Low humidity and increased Santa Ana winds triggered a red flag warning Wednesday that has prompted SDG&E to warn East County residents of possible power shutoffs.

High pressure aloft is generating brief Santa Ana conditions that have sparked a fire weather warning that will be in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday afternoon. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said potential fire dangers will be of concern until winds die down.

⚠️ Red Flag Warning issued for the mountains and inland valleys from 8 AM Wednesday through Noon Thursday.



Strong east-northeast winds and low relative humidity will create critical fire weather conditions. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CyCW550NYZ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 22, 2020

“We’re going to have gusty, offshore winds which, in the mountain passes, could be gusting near 60 miles per hour and be fairly isolated,” Parveen said. “But, the humidity is going to be down around seven to 12 percent, so that’s going to be relatively low.”

The good news, at least, is that a storm system brewing in the northern region of the west coast will push out the high pressure that is fueling gusty winds. In the meantime, however, SDG&E said it warned about 31,000 customers in inland valleys and mountain areas of possible power shutoffs that may occur as a precaution.

"We understand the last thing our customers want to hear is that they may lose power given the holiday and COVID pandemic," SDG&E chief customer officer Scott Crider said in a news release issued Tuesday. "It’s our hope that Mother Nature will cooperate and conditions will change, eliminating or reducing the need for safety power shutoffs.”