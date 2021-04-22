Red Cross Offers Free Fire Safety Consultations, Smoke Alarm Installations

San Diego County residents can now sign up to receive free home fire safety consultations and smoke alarm installations, the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial counties announced.

Through May 8, residents can sign up to receive free fire safety information from a Red Cross volunteer, and can be added to a list to receive free smoke alarms to be installed by local fire departments and community partners at a later date.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The virtual 15-minute fire safety consultations include information regarding:

Cause of home fires;

How to reduce the risk of a fire in your home;

What to do if a fire occurs;

Planning your escape route and meeting place;

Preparing your children;

You can't evacuate. What now?;

Living your action plan.

Appointments can be booked in both English and Spanish online.

"Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, and more than 90% of Red Cross responses each year are the result of home fires," said Melissa Altman, regional preparedness manager of the American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties. "It's critical that we help our neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters."

The program is part of the national Sound the Alarm effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety.