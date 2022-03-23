Record High Temps Possible Wednesday As Santa Anas Push Heat

Expect Wednesday to be hot as Santa Ana winds push hot and dry weather into San Diego County.

An area of high pressure is giving San Diego County its offshore flow, bringing Santa Ana winds to the region.

"Through the afternoon, It's going to be warm -- the hottest day of the week," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "We could see record highs."

Expect temperatures in the mid-80s at the coast, about 90s degrees inland, in the mid-60s for the mountains and nearly 90 in the deserts.

The winds have also prompted a wind advisory for the mountains and inland areas until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

During that time, winds could produce gusts up to 50 mph. Gustiest winds will occur in the morning before dying out a bit in the late afternoon, Parveen said.

The high-pressure system bringing Santa Ana winds to San Diego County is expected to weaken by the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for rain by early next week, Parveen said.