Reconstruction of Affordable Housing Complex Underway in San Marcos

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency made its first steps Thursday to replace a more than 50-year-old affordable housing complex in San Marcos, the county announced.

The Villa Serena apartment complex is now set to be replaced by apartment homes for individuals and families whose household incomes are below North County's median income.

North of state Route 78, Villa Serena is located in San Marcos, an area commonly known for its high cost of living.

By replacing the 136 units with 148 upgraded apartment homes, the complex will help address the ongoing housing crisis in the region, the county said.

"A quality development like Villa Serena provides long-term affordable housing to the families and individuals who need it most," said David Estrella, the director of Housing and Community Development Services at the HHSA.

Originally, Villa Serena had one three-bedroom apartment in its layout. The planned three-story reconstruction would create over 40 three-bedroom homes, the county said.

The county and its partners on the project said they plan to set aside eight apartments for young adults aging out of the foster care system.

Not only would the complex provide upgraded affordable housing, but also services and resources for residents.

The outlined 1,933-square-foot community center would act as a hub for events and activities. Residents could potentially participate in programs that promote their financial stability and self-sufficiency.

North County has invested $5.5 million from its Housing Trust Fund in the development of the new Villa Serena affordable houses.