Recipes For National Meatball Day!

Recipe:

Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with Tzatziki

Ingredients

Meatball

1lb Ground Chicken

1 Large Egg, Beaten

1/2 Cup Onion, Grated

3 Cloves of Garlic, Grated

1/4 Cup Packed Flat Leaf Parsley, Chopped

1/3 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs

2T Harissa Paste

2T Fresh Lemon Juice

1t Oregano

1t Ground Cumin

1t Sweet Paprika

1/2t Ground Coriander

1/2t Ground Turmeric

2oz Feta Cheese, Crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Olive Oil, for cooking

Tzatziki

1/4 Cup Cucumber, Grated and Squeezed Dry

2 Cups Plain Greek yogurt

1T Lemon Juice

1T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3-5 Garlic Cloves, Grated

1T Fresh Dill, Chopped

1T Fresh Mint, Chopped

Salt, to taste

1/4t White Pepper (optional)

Method

1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. If using foil, lightly grease with oil.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the tzatziki ingredients and mix until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

3. In a large bowl combine panko breadcrumbs, parsley, grated onion, garlic, lemon juice, egg, spices, salt and pepper, and feta.

4. Add the ground chicken to the mixture and combine with your hands being careful not to over-work the meat mixture. Form tablespoon-sized meatballs.

5. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with olive oil. Place the baking sheet on the center rack of the oven and bake for approximately 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. The internal temperature should be at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

6. Serve in pita, with rice, on skewers or with a big salad and enjoy!