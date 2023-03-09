Recipes For National Meatball Day!

Recipe:
Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs with Tzatziki
Ingredients
Meatball
1lb Ground Chicken
1 Large Egg, Beaten
1/2 Cup Onion, Grated
3 Cloves of Garlic, Grated
1/4 Cup Packed Flat Leaf Parsley, Chopped
1/3 Cup Panko Breadcrumbs
2T Harissa Paste
2T Fresh Lemon Juice
1t Oregano
1t Ground Cumin
1t Sweet Paprika
1/2t Ground Coriander
1/2t Ground Turmeric
2oz Feta Cheese, Crumbled
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Olive Oil, for cooking
Tzatziki
1/4 Cup Cucumber, Grated and Squeezed Dry
2 Cups Plain Greek yogurt
1T Lemon Juice
1T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
3-5 Garlic Cloves, Grated
1T Fresh Dill, Chopped
1T Fresh Mint, Chopped
Salt, to taste
1/4t White Pepper (optional)
Method
1. Preheat oven to 450° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or foil. If using foil, lightly grease with oil.
2. In a medium bowl, combine the tzatziki ingredients and mix until well combined. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
3. In a large bowl combine panko breadcrumbs, parsley, grated onion, garlic, lemon juice, egg, spices, salt and pepper, and feta.
4. Add the ground chicken to the mixture and combine with your hands being careful not to over-work the meat mixture. Form tablespoon-sized meatballs.
5. Place the meatballs on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with olive oil. Place the baking sheet on the center rack of the oven and bake for approximately 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. The internal temperature should be at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
6. Serve in pita, with rice, on skewers or with a big salad and enjoy!