Volkswagen's futuristic van recalled for reasons as strange as vehicle's design

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz hasn't been available in the U.S. for long, but it's already being recalled.

The electric van has risen to fame with its unique design -- combining futuristic capabilities with a somewhat old-school look.

The van pictured below is being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, because "if three passengers were seated in the third-row bench, there would be insufficient seat belts for all three passengers."

So, the rear seat is wide enough for three passengers -- but it only has two seatbelts. Volkswagen notified dealers on April 25 and will notify owners on June 20 for information about the next steps.

The ID. Buzz, which debuted in Europe more than two years ago, wasn't available in the U.S. until the final quarter of 2024. The vehicle starts at $59,995 for the entry-level Pro S trim.