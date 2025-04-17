The North Face recalls women's waterproof boots over fall hazard

The North Face has recalled around 15,200 pairs of women's waterproof boots in the U.S., as well as around 5,900 pairs in Canada, due to a fall hazard.

The company announced the recall of Women's Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots on Thursday, saying the hook of one boot could catch onto the lace of the other boot, posing a fall hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it has received 15 reports of minor injuries in the U.S. and 28 reports of the top hook catching on the lace of the other boot.

Recalled North Face Women’s Shellista V Mid Waterproof Boots in white, gray, tan and black. (CPSC/The North Face)

The recall involves boots in sizes 5-11 sold in white, gray, tan and black. The style number for each is located on the tongue of the boot.

The recalled boots were sold at The North Face stores, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom, REI and other stores nationwide, along with thenorthface.com and other websites, from September 2024 through January 2025 for about $165.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled boots. Customers can contact The North Face to receive a free shipping label to return the recalled boots for a full refund in the original form of payment, a gift card or via check if the purchase was made with cash.