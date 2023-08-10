Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Entertainment
In Your Neighborhood
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Today in SD Podcast 🎙️
Cool Zones 🧊
Clear the Shelters 🐶🐱
Mega Millions 💰
Women's World Cup ⚽
NBC 7 Streaming 📺
Expand
Recall Alert
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
In Your Neighborhood
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Responds
NBC 7 Community
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Politically Speaking
Military
Weather
Investigations
Submit a tip
California
SportsWrap
San Diego Padres
U.S. & World
Videos
Entertainment
In Your Neighborhood
California Live
Worth The Trip
About Us
Our News Standards
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Contact Us