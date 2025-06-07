Recalls

Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs sold in Illinois, 8 other states leaves 79 sickened

The recall was announced Friday by August Egg Company, and includes all varieties of eggs distributed by the company, including organic, cage-free brown and omega-3.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Eggs in a green container
Getty Images

A Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs that were sold to restaurants and retailers in Illinois and eight other states has left 79 people sickened, leading to 21 hospitalizations, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

The eggs were sold in the following states, according to the CDC:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

Illnesses have impacted people from across seven states, with all of them linked to the same strain of Salmonella.

The recalled eggs will have printed on the carton or package a plant code number P-6562 or CA5330 with the Julian Dates between 32 to 126. The recalled retail eggs will be in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton.

Item NamePlant NumberCarton UPC
Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330070852010427
First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512039638
Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330071230021042
Nulaid Jumbo Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330071230021011
O Organics Cage Free Large Brown 6 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401522
O Organics Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401508
O Organics Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330079893401546
Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122771
Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122801
Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122764
Marketside Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330681131122795
Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567033310
Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567040325
Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567028798
Raley’s Organic Large Cage Free Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330046567040295
Simple Truth Medium Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330011110099327
Simple Truth Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330011110873743
Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512131950
Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330041512131950
Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211747
Sunnyside Large Brown Cage Free 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211754
Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 12 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544201441
Sunnyside Organic Cage Free Large Brown 18 eggsP-6562 or CA-5330717544211761
Loose Small Brown Cage Free-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Medium Brown Cage Free -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Medium Brown Organic -1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Large Brown Organic-1 box= 6 flats (1 flat= 30 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Jumbo Brown Cage Free -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA
Loose Jumbo Brown Organic -1 box=5 flats(1 flat=20 eggs)P-6562 or CA-5330NA

More information on the recall can be found here.

