Prescription Dry Dog Food From Purina Recalled Due to Potentially High Vitamin D

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling some Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food due to potentially elevated levels of vitamin D, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the U.S. by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Pet owners who purchased either 8-lb. or 20-lb. bags of the product are asked to immediately stop feeding it to their pet and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can get to it.

If signs such as weight loss, excessive drooling, vomiting, loss of appetite or increased thirst or urination have occurred in their dog while eating this diet, pet owners should contact their veterinarian.

Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8-lb. bags with the UPC code 38100 19190 and 20-lb. bags with UPC code 38100 19192 are affected.

Customers seeking a refund or more information can contact Purina between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CST by calling 800-345-5678 or via email here.

Read the full FDA release here for additional information.