Nestle Recalls Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs Over Possible Plastic Contamination

Nestlé USA is recalling three batches of its Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs over concerns they may contain pieces of soft plastic film.

The recalled batches were produced between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3 and distributed to retailers nationwide.

The tubs have best-by dates of Jan. 28 through Jan. 30, 2023, with the following batch codes: 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR.

FDA

The company said there have been no reports of illnesses or injuries, and the recall is "out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue."

Customers are advised to return the recalled product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund. For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. EST.