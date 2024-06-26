The coffee company Snapchill is recalling hundreds of its canned coffee products over botulism concerns, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The Wisconsin-based company is voluntarily recalling nearly 300 canned coffee products because the current manufacturing process "could lead to the growth and production of the deadly toxin, botulinum, in low acid canned foods."

The FDA statement notes the company is not aware of any instances of its products containing the toxin, nor have any illnesses been reported associated with consuming the products.

Botulinum toxin causes botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, according to the FDA. Symptoms include weakness, dizziness, double-vision, trouble with speaking or swallowing, difficulty in breathing, abdominal distention and constipation. Symptoms can begin from six hours to two weeks after eating contaminated food.

The recalled products were distributed and sold nationwide through various roaster and brand names in cans ranging from 7 ounces to 12 ounces.

The recalled products are identifiable by the language “Produced and distributed by Snapchill LLC” underneath the nutrition facts panel. Some of the products can also be identified by the text “Snapchill Coffee” on the label.

Consumers are advised to either destroy the products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Snapchill will offer full refunds for any of these products, with appropriate proof of purchase including a picture of the product before being destroyed. Full information about the return and refund will be available on the company's website.

Which brands are being recalled:

The brands and products subject to this recall are listed below: