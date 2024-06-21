More than half a million portable device chargers sold at Costco recalled after two homes catch fire

More than half a million portable electronic device chargers sold exclusively at Costco are being recalled after reports they can overheat and catch fire.

According to NBC News the devices, called myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One, allegedly caused at least two residential fires.

The company, myCharge, said it was aware of 120 reports of the chargers overheating. (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

In a notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, myCharge, also known as RFA Brands of Birmingham, Michigan, said 567,000 of the chargers are affected.

The company said it was aware of 120 reports of the chargers overheating, including two reports of residential fires resulting in approximately $165,000 in claimed property damage.

It said Costco has also received 115 returns of the portable chargers in which customers complained of melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding or sparking. There have been no reports of injuries requiring medical attention, myCharge said.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers and contact myCharge at 888-251-2026 or compliance@mycharge.com for a free replacement portable charger, the company said.

