Kia recalls over 460,000 Telluride SUVs due to fire risk

Kia issued a recall Friday of its Telluride SUVs, warning owners of the 2020-2024 models to park outside and away from other cars and structures due to a fire risk.

The car manufacturer issued a "park outside" recall for over 462,869 vehicles. It said that the front power seat motor on the affected SUVs could overheat due to a stuck power seat slide knob.

Kia said the jammed knob could result in a fire and increase the risk of injury.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail starting July 30 or they can call Kia's customer service line.

The manufacturer said dealers will install a bracket for the power seat switch back covers and replace the seat slide knobs, free of charge to owners.

