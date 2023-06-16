Johnsonville recalls pork sausage links due to possible plastic fibers

Johnsonville is recalling approximately 42,062 pounds of Beddar with Cheddar smoked sausage links that may be contaminated with thin strands of black plastic fibers, the company announced in a release.

The specific products recalled were produced on Jan. 26, 2023, and contain the following three pieces of information found on the maroon-colored package:

A “Best By” date of 07/11/2023

A C35 code date printed on the back along the zipper closure

An “EST 34224” number inside the USDA mark of inspection (found on the package’s front side, lower right corner).

The sausage products were shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas. Purchasers of this product are advised not to consume them and either throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers can contact Johnsonville’s Consumer Affairs team via text or phone at 1-888-556-2728 or complete a brief form in the “Contact Us” section of Johnsonville.com. No receipt is necessary but the company asks that a photo of the product packaging be included in order to receive a coupon or a check for the full retail value.