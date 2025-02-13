Igloo recalls coolers over fingertip amputation and crushing hazards

Igloo coolers have been recalled over a major safety concern.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shared Thursday that Igloo 90-quart flip and tow rolling coolers have been recalled due to a risk of fingertip amputation and crushing hazards.

The tow handle can pinch consumers' fingertips against the cooler, which leads to the risk. The firm has received 12 reports of injuries, including fingertip amputations, bone fractures and lacerations.

There were about 1,060,000 coolers sold in the U.S. from January 2019 through January 2025 that should be replaced, regardless of if they were bought at Costco, Target, Dick's, Amazon, Igloo online or elsewhere. Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle.

The product came in different colors, but all are impacted by this recall -- tactical gray, white, sapphire blue, dark slate blue, carbonite and others. The recall involves products manufactured prior to January 2024, a date that can be found on the bottom of the cooler.