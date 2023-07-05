Honda recalls over 124,000 vehicles, including Civic, Passport, Acura MDX, due to brake issues

Honda has issued a recall on vehicles including five models from 2020 to 2023 over issues with the brakes.

The recall, which Honda reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on June 29, includes certain 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot, and 2020 Acura MDX vehicles.

The tie rod fastener that connects the brake booster and the brake master cylinder may have been improperly assembled during manufacturing, which can cause the brake master cylinder to separate from the booster assembly, according to NHTSA. A total of 124,077 cars are potentially affected.

Registered owners of all affected vehicles will be contacted by mail and asked to take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer. The dealer will inspect and replace the missing nuts and damaged brake booster assembly components, if necessary. Letters are set to be sent out to registered owners on Aug. 7, 2023.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Owners who have paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement in accord with the recall reimbursement plan on file with NHTSA.

Owners may contact Honda customer service at 888-234-2138.