Recalls

FDA recalls thousands of pounds of ground coffee mislabelled as decaffeinated

The FDA said that the bags of coffee were sold in 15 states across the country.

By Matt Lavietes | NBC News

ground coffee
Yasin Baturhan Ergin/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration recalled thousands of pounds of ground coffee across 15 states in the U.S. on Tuesday that were mislabelled as decaffeinated.

Hundreds of 12 oz bags of Our Family Traverse City Cherry Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee were mislabelled and sold in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the FDA.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Our Family said in a statement earlier this month that none of its other products were affected by the recall.

"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell," the company said. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Recalls Mar 24

Popular laundry detergent recalled due to ‘risk of bacteria'

Recalls Mar 23

Segway recalls 220,000 of its scooters due to a fall hazard that has resulted in 20 injuries

Recalls Mar 21

USDA recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of Chomps Beef Sticks after discovering metal

The recall was voluntarily issued on March 13 by Massimo Zanetti Beverage USA, one of the largest suppliers of coffee in the U.S.

The FDA classified the recall with a "category II" label, which the federal agency defines as "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

Massimo Zanetti and SpartanNash, the coffee's distributor, did not immediately returns requests for comment. 

This article originally appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us