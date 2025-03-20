Del Monte Foods recalls Target brand green beans over foreign object contamination risk

Certain cans of green beans sold at Target stores are being recalled over concerns they could be contaminated with a foreign object.

Del Monte Foods, Inc., issued a voluntary recall last month for nearly 200,000 cans of the Target brand Good & Gather Cut Green Beans, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA did not specify what the foreign object might be.

Target's Good & Gather Cut Green Beans. (Target)

The agency noted in a report that this is a Class II recall, which means exposure to a product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” or may indicate a situation in which “probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

Canned green beans with the following description are involved in the recall, according to the FDA:

Product name: Good & Gather Cut Green Beans, Net Wt. 14.5 oz

Good & Gather Cut Green Beans, Net Wt. 14.5 oz UPC: 0 85239-11628 9

0 85239-11628 9 Product details: Best if Used by 28 OCT 2026, Lot 7AA 418507

The recall affects cans sold in 21 states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

This week, certain varieties of Lean Cuisine and Stouffer’s meals were also voluntarily recalled over possible foreign object contamination, with the FDA citing the possible presence of “wood-like material” in the packaged meals.

Food recalls involving foreign object contamination are relatively rare; of all the food recalls issued by the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture last year, just over 4% were due to foreign objects, according to PIRG, a consumer advocacy group.

Last year, the most common cause of food recalls in the U.S. was undeclared allergens (34.1%), followed by listeria contamination (22%).

Multiple food recalls have been announced this month. On March 13, Trader Joe’s recalled certain lots of Gerolsteiner sparkling water over concerns that in rare cases, the glass bottles holding the water could crack along the bottom.

Certain macaroni and cheese bites sold at Whole Foods were also recalled because they may contain undeclared egg and meat ingredients, according to the FDA.

SeaBear Company also recently recalled two varieties of its seafood chowder due to potential contamination with a bacterium that can cause botulism, a possibly fatal form of food poisoning.

